HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog.

According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April 2021. Patterson agreed to deliver more methamphetamine to that confidential informant in Charleston, West Virginia.

On April 22, 2021, law enforcement stopped Patterson’s vehicle in Charleston and found 907.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Patterson admitted he got methamphetamine from a Huntington storage unit before driving to Charleston. Law enforcement searched the unit and found 282.97 grams of methamphetamine, 231.7 grams of a fentanyl analog, 15.7 grams of cocaine, nine firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also searched Patterson’s residence and found 58.345 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of a fentanyl analog, 42.53 grams of marijuana and 18.51 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

Patterson was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.