WVU Police arrest suspect after Wednesday night knife alert

MORGANTOWN, WV— West Virginia University Police have arrested a man they suspect of brandishing a knife on Belmar Avenue on the night of Wednesday, March 10, near, but not on the Morgantown campus, according to a news release sent out by WVU officials Friday afternoon.
Zavier Reid, 20, who is not a WVU student, university officials said, was taken into custody on Friday. He will be charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and destruction of property, the release said.
Reid, who is from West Palm Beach, Florida, will be arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.
The University issued a WVU Alert that night in response to the incident.
