Cross Lanes man arrested after holding couple hostage in mobile home

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A Cross Lanes man is charged with wanton endangerment after an alleged drug deal gone bad early Wednesday morning.

34-year-old Jonathan Brewer held a couple from Lincoln County hostage at gun point in his mobile home in Cross Lanes, then fired a shot into the ceiling.

Brewer then forced the couple to sign over their vehicle.

According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the female victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by Brewer in a nearby cemetery. The incident is still under investigation.

“The initial contact according to some of the individuals was in reference to a heroin deal and it went south very quickly. It turned into what we believe is an armed confrontation where people were held against their will. At least one gun shot was fired according to the victims an the evidence at the scene,” Rutherford said.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Brewer is expected to face additional charges for the incident.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories