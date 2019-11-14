Cross Lanes residents voice their disapproval for proposed Nitro annexation

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – Cross Lanes residents voiced their disapproval for a proposed Nitro annexation at Wednesday nights Kanawha County Planning Commission meeting.

The proposed annexation by Nitro is for the following streets:

Lakeview Drive from the Nitro City Limits near the top of the hill down to the stoplight at the Sheetz gas station

Goff Mountain Road from the Sheetz gas station to the Nitro City limits near Route 25

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro Police Chief Robert L. “Bobby” Eggleton says the city wants to annex the 2 streets for safety reasons.

“We all need to be concerned about what’s going on out here and we need to be working together to address it. The city can help do that without charging anybody any more money”, says Mayor Casebolt.

Annexing the streets would put them under the Nitro Police Department’s jurisdiction so they can patrol the area. But the fear that homes and businesses would be annexed next is what brought most Cross Lanes residents out.

“As long as I’m here, my last breath, I’m not going to let this place get corporated, period”, says Cross Lanes resident John White, “We feel this is a slap in the face, we feel it’s a stab in the back, and we don’t appreciate Kanawha County constantly trying to annex Cross Lanes”.

Although both the Nitro Mayor and Police Chief insist there would be absolutely no land grab, the people weren’t so sure.

“Getting this many people out to an event like this on a Wednesday night is significant and I think that should tell the commission that the folks in Cross Lanes really do not want this”, says Cross Lanes resident Barry Holstein.

After taking some heat from the people, the Kanawha County Planning Commission declined the motion. The final decision will be announced at the Kanawha County Commission meeting December 5th and will be open to the public.