CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gas services were temporarily out for some Charleston residents this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Mountaineer Gas Company says a third party contractor repairing a culvert near Greenbrier Street struck a gas line while working on Wednesday. Crews from the gas company then arrived on scene to repair the line.

The company says they believe approximately 40-50 customers were impacted and temporarily lost gas service due to the issue.

As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesperson says the pipe has been repaired and is now safe and secure. Crews are currently going door-to-door to turn gas services back on for the impacted customers.