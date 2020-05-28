Customers excited to see several Capitol Street businesses back open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After weeks of lost business and empty storefronts due to COVID-19, some businesses along Capitol Street are once again able to welcome customers.

“We haven’t been down here. This is out first time out we are very excited,” says Cathryn Carena, while dining with friends.

She and her friends took advantage of the warm weather to have a meal outside at Pies and Pints.

“As soon as we knew it was open, we were down here,” she says.

Several businesses are back open with new policies because of COVID-19. Signs on doors all along the street let customers know how many people can be safely inside at one time.

At Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream orange marks on the sidewalk remind people to keep their distance while waiting in line. Being able to get back out to eat and shop was a welcome change for many people who have been at home.

“Get out of the house and just to hang out and get some air,” said Curtis McNeil, while enjoying a pizza.

A sign on the door at Taylor Books says they’ll open Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Consignment Company will open Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Certain parking spots along Capitol Street have been reserved for customers getting take out meals.

