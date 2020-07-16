CVS joins list of major retailers mandating masks

NEW YORK (AP) — CVS Pharmacy is joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.
“We’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20,” CVS tweeted Thursday.
The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.
