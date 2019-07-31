Cyclists raise awareness for those living with a disability

They’ve gone through Kentucky and Ohio and now they’re stopping in West Virginia. Nearly two dozen cyclists are raising awareness for a special cause.

Nearly two dozen cyclists have traveled 3,800 miles, before stopping in Huntington. They’re known as the “Journey of Hope Transamerica” team and they’re on a mission known as “The Ability Experience.”

Richard Dull explains this is his first time making the trek across the country. He said he joined his university’s fraternity because they support “The Ability Experience.”

“It’s definitely been a grind, a lot of mental challenges to fight through,” Dull said. “They’re no different than us and that’s sort of the whole idea of ‘The Ability Experience’ just to create a world where everybody is treated the same.”

While the ride is long, and daunting, at times, these cyclists say it’s all worth it.

“You just sort of have to dig deep to find energy to bring everything we can to those people because they look forward to seeing us and we look forward to seeing them,” Dull said.

They don’t just cycle, they also give back. Anne Weeks is the President and CEO of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living on Fourth Avenue. She said she always looks forward to visit.

“They’ve given us grants in the past,” Weeks said. “They’ve helped us build and furnish our kitchen that we have over here.”

They’re making a difference on this long journey, and headed right into the hearts of strangers miles from home.

“We’re just really honored that Huntington has been on their path of travel so they can stop here and we get a chance to share with them,” Weeks said.

Each cyclist spends his summer raising $6,000 for “The Ability Experience.” They are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., by August 10th.

