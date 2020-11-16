Daily free COVID-19 testing events continue in Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Health Department launched the third week of daily free testing Monday.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in cases in Putnam County right now,” said Megan Holt, with the Putnam County Health Department.

The testing Monday at Winfield Riding Club made for a surreal scene at a facility that normally hosts horse shows. People in personal protective equipment stood in the large covered horse show ring testing people for COVID-19. It is one of the several locations where the Putnam County Health Department is doing free testing.

“Right now it is a good time going into the holiday season to get tested, that way you aren’t taking things in to family members,” Holt said.

The line for testing at the Winfield Riding Club Monday afternoon wasn’t as long as it has been lately. At times the team was testing up to 200 people in a four hour period.

“It helps because we are able to locate who is positive and who is positive within their family to notify them of the positive results. It is a good idea to come and get tested just so that you are aware. You don’t want to take something inadvertently to your family,” Holt said. The next round of free testing is Tuesday at the Teays Valley Church of God from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.