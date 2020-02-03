Dancing with Our Stars brings in donations for new discovery center

Boyd County, Ky. (WOWK) – The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center located in Ashland, Kentucky hosted its 7th Annual “Dancing with Our Stars” event.

Local stars from Boyd County are invited to compete in a couple’s dancing competition to benefit the construction of a new children’s discovery center in the museum. Eight different couples hit the dance floor ready to take home the first-place trophy.

According to the Highlands Museum staff, a little over half of the funding needed for the project has already been raised. The project will cost more than $2 million to construct and will include a large interactive area for children to learn and discover new and exciting ideas.

We are raising more than $2 million to do a new Clarks Family Discovery Center. This will be a very interactive discovery center for children. A very large interactive area for children. Carol Allen, Executive Director for the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center

This event acts as one of the largest fundraisers for the museum. An unlimited amount of votes were sold throughout the night to pick the best dancers for this year’s “Dancing with Our Stars.”

A complete list of the stars in this competition can be found here.