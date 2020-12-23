Dangerous Travel Forecast for Christmas Eve Night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Travel is going to become dangerous as the evening goes on and through the night Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued across parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and beyond, due to the snow that we’re expecting. Plus, there will be a “flash freeze” across the region as the arctic front moves through and all of the water that’s standing will become a sheet of ice.

The snow totals will be less the further west you go but deeper into the mountains of WV, it will ramp up with snow rates becoming very heavy after 6pm.

TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED AFTER 8PM CHRISTMAS EVE THROUGH SUNRISE CHRISTMAS MORNING.

Travel will get worse through the evening from west to east Christmas Eve.

Tips for Driving in the Snow

Stay home. Only go out if necessary. …

Drive slowly. …

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. …

Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. …

Know your brakes. …

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. …

Don’t power up hills. …

Don’t stop going up a hill.

From the graphic above, you can see that the travel around the region will be significant. The snow totals will also be decent across the area with no melting on Christmas Day.