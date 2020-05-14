Daxter Miles joins Best Virginia for TBT 2020

One of the key pieces to Bob Huggins’s famed Press Virginia squads will be returning to the court — only this time, for Best Virginia.

The WVU alumni squad announced on the Final Fourcast podcast that Daxter Miles Jr., who played for the Mountaineers from 2014-2018, will make his debut at the tournament this year.

DAXTER MILES JR IS IN!



If you listen to our BRAND NEW EPISODE sponsored by the @BookExchangeWV, you’ll hear all about it 👏🏻https://t.co/BodltFcqeb pic.twitter.com/ZgJjJcGZCx — The Final Fourcast • BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) May 14, 2020

“He’s a good player, I’m excited to have him on the team. He’s gonna bring some energy,” said John Flowers, one of the squad’s founders, on the podcast. “Tough guy, hard-nosed defender. [He] can shoot the ball. He’s gonna be really good at the two spot for us.”

Miles was a four-year starter at West Virginia, racking up 177 steals in his career — the ninth-most in program history. He averaged 12.9 points per game in his senior year, the second-highest mark on the team that season behind Jevon Carter.

Miles currently plays for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games played before the league’s season was suspended.