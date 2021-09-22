Dayton to demolish Wright Brothers’ decaying 1st bike shop

by: Associated Press, Dayton Daily News

DAYTON, OH (AP) – The city of Dayton plans to demolish the 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop because the building has deteriorated and is unable to be maintained and redeveloped.

The Dayton Daily News reports, years after a wide array of owners, the city attempted to sell the rundown property to developers but it failed inspection tests. The building was deemed structurally damaged and in danger of collapse.

Multiple inspections in 2019 concluded the building can’t be saved. City staff and nuisance abatement specialists said the building needs to be removed.

