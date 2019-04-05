Dazed and confused: States push for legal clarity on CBD

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – There’s legal uncertainty surrounding CBD oil-infused drinks, food and dietary supplements.

State and local authorities have been forcing some retailers to pull the products. They say they’re following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance.

The FDA has approved a pharmaceutical version to treat two rare seizure disorders. It says CBD can’t be added to food or dietary supplements because officials haven’t determined if it’s safe for other conditions.

With CBD products still on shelves, lawmakers in California, Texas and other states are pushing legislation that would legalize the cannabis compound that many see as beneficial to their health.

Federal lawmakers also are urging the FDA to change its stance.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says it’s limiting enforcement to sellers who make false health claims and will hold a public hearing in May to gather more information.