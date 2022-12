PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Records were removed from a doctor’s office in Pikeville Thursday by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

That is according to a spokesperson who confirms agents were on the scene along Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville at the office of Dr. Jason Stamper.

No other information is being released by the DEA.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky had no comment at this time.

13 News has also reached out to Dr. Jason Stamper for comment.