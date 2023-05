BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A dead body was found in the Spruce Laurel Area of Boone County on Sunday, May 21, according to dispatchers.

It was reported around 12:15 p.m.

No information about the body has been released; however, dispatchers said it is believed to be someone who went missing a couple of weeks ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.