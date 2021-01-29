Dead body found in Campbells Creek

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – According to deputies, at 5:22 p.m. on January 25, 2021 a 911 call was received from a house in the 400 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Residents reported they found a body in a detached building on the property.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded.  They found the body of an adult male who resided in the building.  Detectives were called to the scene and began an investigation.

Though initial reports were unclear they now believe the manner of death is homicide.  The investigation is continuing through the night.

We will continue to update you as more details are made available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS