Dead body found in Campbells Creek

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – According to deputies, at 5:22 p.m. on January 25, 2021 a 911 call was received from a house in the 400 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Residents reported they found a body in a detached building on the property.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded. They found the body of an adult male who resided in the building. Detectives were called to the scene and began an investigation.

Though initial reports were unclear they now believe the manner of death is homicide. The investigation is continuing through the night.

