Deadline announced for independent candidates to qualify for general election ballot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding prospective independent and minor party candidates the statutory deadline to qualify for and become placed on the 2020 General Election ballot is Monday, August 3, 2020.
Candidates are encouraged to submit their signatures to the appropriate office for review as soon as possible, according to Warner.
Upon receipt, election officials will review voters’ names and signatures, and confirm the validity of each based on the voter registration records. Early submission reduces the strain on county offices and provides candidates with more time to gather last-minute signatures if needed.
