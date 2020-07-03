Deadline announced for independent candidates to qualify for general election ballot

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding prospective independent and minor party candidates the statutory deadline to qualify for and become placed on the 2020 General Election ballot is Monday, August 3, 2020.

Candidates are encouraged to submit their signatures to the appropriate office for review as soon as possible, according to Warner.

Upon receipt, election officials will review voters’ names and signatures, and confirm the validity of each based on the voter registration records. Early submission reduces the strain on county offices and provides candidates with more time to gather last-minute signatures if needed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories