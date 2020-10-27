Tomorrow is WV’s deadline to request an absentee ballot

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 General Election is one week away, and tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the deadline to request absentee ballots in the Mountain State. More than 114,000 absentee ballots have been cast so far in West Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, out of the 149,115 absentee ballots requested in West Virginia, 114,059 have been cast, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. That’s nearly 77% of absentee ballots submitted in the Mountain State.

Warner also says out of West Virginia’s 1,268,460 registered voters, 126,147 people, or approximately 9.94% of voters have already turned out for in-person early voting.

While the deadline to request an absentee ballot ends tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 28, applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

West Virginia voters can go request for their absentee ballot at GoVoteWV.com or print and drop off their request in person at their local county clerks office.

West Virginia’s in-person early voting started Wednesday, Oct. 21, and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters can find early voting hours and locations in their county here.

