Deadly accident in Putnam County: name released

RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police say a woman has died in an accident on Route 62 in the Red House area of Putnam County this afternoon.
The three-vehicle accident occurred in front of the Red House Post Office around 2:30 p.m. when a pick-up truck heading north failed to stop behind a van waiting to turn across the road. The pick-up swerved into the southbound lane hitting another vehicle driven by Tosha Thomas, 27, head-on while also making impact with the van. Thomas died at the scene.
