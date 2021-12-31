Deadly shooting in Boone County, WV

Whitesville, WV (WOWK) – A late night disturbance turned deadly in southeastern sections of Boone County, near the Raleigh County line Thursday night.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies and the West Virginia State Police were called to Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville, WV where they found one man was shot to death.

Senior Trooper Robert Johnson confirmed the death of the man and said that they have an active investigation ongoing this morning.

They are on the hunt for a male suspect but they say there is no threat to the public as they know who he is and are locating him.

Terry’s Cafe is just off of State Route 3 at 239 Raleigh Street, right on the corner of Raleigh Street and 1st Avenue near the Whitesville State Bank.