JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in connection to a rehabilitation facility in Jackson County, West Virginia.

This morning, May 29, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened last week, and authorities then executed a search warrant at Hope Center Ministries in Sandyville. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man who died or released information surrounding his death. They described the man as a “non-resident” but did not provide further information on his connection to the facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, the facility is known to be a drug rehabilitation facility. The JCSO said on their Facebook page, the facility “appeared last year under a cloak of non-transparency to the community.”

Along with the death investigation, the sheriff’s office says they are looking into the credibility of the program and its claims. Deputies say they will release more information as it becomes available.

The JCSO asks anyone with information regarding the death or the facility to contact their office at 304-373-2290.