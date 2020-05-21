Death toll increases in Mountain State due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports one new death and 10 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m., Thursday May 21, 2020, there have been 84,319 laboratory results received for COVID-19:
- 1,603 positive
- 82,716 negative
- 983 recoveries
- 71 deaths
West Virginia’s cumulative percent positive test results is currently recorded at 1.90%.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 73-year old female from Jackson County.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report another life lost to this horrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (251), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (35), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (15), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
