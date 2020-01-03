Deaths of woman, child after fire ruled homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deaths of a 2-year-old child and two adults found during a southeast Columbus fire are being called a double murder-suicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:40pm, Wednesday, a residential fire was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Retriever Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Three victims were found inside the home by firefighters during the investigation.

Nerissa Distin, 33, Gary Morris, 42, and 2-year-old Serina Morris were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Columbus police, Distin and Serina Morris are considered the victims of homicide. Police said Gary Morris’ actions resulted in his own death.

“I’m just trying to cope. It’s not going to be easy for me. Whenever I need someone to talk to, she’s like the person I can talk to about anything,” said Kara Whyte, Distin’s cousin. “That’s somebody I will never forget.”

Police ask anyone with information on these deaths to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.