Decline in drug overdose calls in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Cabell County is known nationally for their fight against the opioid epidemic. However, there is a positive decline in drug overdose calls showing signs of improvement.

There has been 68% decline in drug overdose calls since 2016. This has decrease has been made possible in part by the involvement of Huntington Quick Response Team.

“I know we’re not the only entity that’s making the numbers go down but it does feel good to know that we’ve played a part in it” says Huntington Quick Response team member Larrecsa Cox. “We reach so many people on a daily basis and having that connection with people in our community means a lot”.

The Huntington First Response team is made up of 4 people including a Recovery Point coach, pastor, EMS paramedic, and a police officer. Together, they go into homes by people affected by a drug overdose and serve as their bridge to treatment. The goal is to try and show victims that recovery is possible.

In 2019, there have been a total of 406 overdose calls which is a steep decline from the 1,831 in 2019. Huntington Quick Response team hopes those numbers will continue to go down, but say this is a step in a positive direction for Cabell County.