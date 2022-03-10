CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Highlanders felt right at home in the Charleston Coliseum.

Despite just seven points from West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year Dionna Gray, Huntington rolled to a 74-30 win over George Washington to advance to the Class AAAA semifinals.

“Points have never been important to me so I know I can trust in my teammates to finish the ball just as well as I can,” Gray said. “So looking for them is just as important as me putting the ball through the hole.”

Imani Hickman added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jada Turner led the team with 18 points, shooting 7-14.