CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and State Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts were quick to point to the highlights, 19,000 new jobs created in the past year. Strong areas for growth were health and education, which picked up 1,700 positions, but retail sales lost 900 jobs. The Governor says, overall, the economy is growing.

"It's great news, it's great news. You know we talked about the idea of, the possibility of, having to do 100 million dollars of budget cuts. And the reason we haven't done that, is we're still not sure we have to do it," said Gov. Justice (R-West Virginia).