CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known Republican has declared for statewide office in West Virginia. This job is opening up, since the current officeholder, JB McCuskey, is running for attorney general.

Delegate Eric Householder, a Republican from Berkeley County, wants to be the next West Virginia State Auditor. Householder has been in the House of Delegates for 14-years and served the past four years as Finance Committee Chairman, and this year as Majority Leader.

He has degrees in financial management and accounting, and an MBA. One of the mains jobs of the state auditor is, to try to make sure there is no waste or fraud in government spending.

“The role that I have been, the last 14 years serving in the legislature, I have always tried to be the watchdog of the taxpayers’ dollars. And that’s really what the auditor’s position is, the watchdog,” said Del. Eric Householder, (R) Candidate for WV State Auditor.

Republican Delegate Caleb Hanna of Nicholas County is also running for state auditor.

Jefferson County Commissioner Tricia Jackson is also in the Republican primary for auditor.

West Virginia’s primary election is Tuesday May 14-th. So far, no Democrats have declared for the state auditor’s job.