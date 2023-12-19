CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Herold’s Salads of Cleveland is recalling assorted deli salads packaged in various sizes out of an abundance of caution.
The recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns.
The press release states that some products were sold in Niles and Newton Falls.
The FDA said that there have been no reported illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date, however, Herolds Salads Inc. is proactively recalling specific batches to which this risk applies.
The FDA said that the following products should be disposed of immediately (label examples are included):
- Southern Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024
- Original Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024
- Original Potato Salad with Egg Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024
- Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024
- Greek Orzo Best Before: 1/14/2024
- Black Bean and Corn Salsa Best Before: 01/14/2024
- Fireland Deli Potato Salad Best Before: 01/26/2024
- Amish Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024
- Amish Potato Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024
- Original Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/14/2024-1/16/2024
- Poppyseed Pasta Salad Best Before: 1/6/2024
- Amish Wedding Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 01/14/2024
- Amish Wedding Potato Salad Best Before: 1/24/2024
- Amish Wedding Macaroni Salad Best Before: 1/19/2024
- Amish Wedding Diced Cucumber Salad Best Before: 01/23/2024
- Amish Macaroni Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024
- Amish Potato Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024
The product may have been repackaged in a variety of sizes depending on the location of purchase. Please ask your local point of purchase if the product purchased falls within this recall. The products were available at the following locations in Ohio:
- Lake Road Market, 20267 Lake Rd., Rocky River
- Krieger’s Ranch Market, 615 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls
- Shop N Save, 37 Ridge Rd, Newton Falls
- Tost, 13427 Madison Ave, Lakewood
- Tost, 2341 Scranton Rd, Cleveland
- Chuppa’s Market Place, 5640 Pearl Road, Parma
- Mike’s Market, 9189 Chillicothe Rd, Kirtland
- Rego’s, 19600 W 130th St, Strongsville
- Dave’s Market, 1929 E. 61st Street, Cleveland
- Dave’s Market, 871 E. Exchange St., Akron
- Dave’s Market, 4948 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights
- Dave’s Market, 22501 Shore Center Dr., Euclid
- Dave’s Market, 16820 Harvard Ave., Cleveland
- Dave’s Market, 3628 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Heights
- Dave’s Market, 5100 Wilson Mills Rd., Richmond Heights
- Dave’s Market, 3565 Ridge Road, Cleveland
- Farmhouse Foods, 20524 Southgate Park Blvd., Bedford
- Bums, 7771 Broadway Ave., Cleveland
- Verdi’s Italian Market, 8720 Mentor Ave., Mentor
- Postiy’s Meats, 3819 Columbus Rd., Canton
- Pressler Meats, 2553 Pressler Rd., Akron
- Macali’s Giant Eagle, 48 Vienna Ave., Niles
- Edinburgh Corner Store, 6792 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown
- Brownhelm Country Market, 1605 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion
- Steve Polansky Meats, 6703 Dewey Rd., Amherst
- Augie’s Pizza, 14084 State Rd., North Royalton
- Vermillion Market, 2901 Liberty Ave., Vermillion
- Lucky’s Market, 7596 Fredle Dr., Concord
- Raddell’s Sausage, 478 E. 152nd St., Cleaveland
- Mentor Family Foods, 7294 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor
- Rego Brother’s Market, 19600 W. 130th St., Strongsville
- Miller’s Grocery, 711 Wooster St., Lodi
- Miller’s Grocery, 1617 Claremont Ave., Ashland
- IGA, 220 N. Main St., Rittman
- Heffelfinger Meats, 469 County Road 30A, Jeromesville
- Albert’s, 460 Main St., Grafton
- Fresh Deli, 5 East Caston Rd., Akron
- Roots Poultry, 3721 W. State St., Fremont
- Herolds Salads Inc, 17512 Miles Ave., Cleveland
The FDA states that Listeria Monocytogenes is commonly known for causing fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and may also lead to stillbirth in severe cases. People exhibiting any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
People who have the affected product are asked to either dispose of the product or return it to Herold’s Salads Inc. For more information or assistance, please contact 216-991-7500.