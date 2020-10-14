Deputies investigate after man reports being shot in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man reported being shot in his home in Putnam County.

Around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, Putnam EMS were dispatched to a call about a shooting at a home in Marina Park Drive in Hurricane.

Putnam 911 dispatchers say the victim, Dale Mauntel, told them someone knocked on his door and when he opened it, someone shot him in the head. The victim also says he did not know who it was.

Dispatchers also say they could hear another person in the background of the phone call. The caller identified the person as Sammy Plante, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies say Plante met them on the scene and took them to Mauntel who was lying on the kitchen floor with apparent head injuries. EMS soon began treating Mauntel.

Deputies say they found an apparent bullet hole in the wall that appeared to come from the direction of the door Mauntel had opened and traveled through the wall into the kitchen and where it hit a cabinet and then the refrigerator. They say they found one intact spent projectile.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Detective Unit was called to the scene and the residence was secured.

The incident is still under investigation.

