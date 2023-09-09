KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple car break-ins that happened Saturday morning in Tornado.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Bel Air Drive around 4:30 a.m. after someone had reported that their car was broken into. The person told dispatchers that they came outside to find their car door open and items missing from inside.

The Sheriff’s Office said evidence showed that another car in the area had also been broken into and the suspect(s) had also attempted to break into a home. Deputies believe the suspect(s) could have been in a vehicle and drove through some neighboring yards.

The incidents happened around 1:30 a.m. and some stolen property was tracked down to the 8700 block of Coal River Road.

Deputies are working to determine all of the stolen items; however, they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and are looking for additional video footage.