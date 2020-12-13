Deputies on scene of four bodies in Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) Update 1:04 p.m. – Four bodies have been confirmed to be found at the scene on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Dr. in Elkview, WV.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of multiple murders on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

KCSO spokesperson Brian Humphreys provided few details other than the incident that happened near the old Myers Funeral Home.

13 News is having a crew headed toward the scene.

