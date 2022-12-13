UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will.

Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, West Virginia.

Deputies say she may be with Dustin Daugherty. They say Daugherty is potentially armed and dangerous and may be forcefully taking Justice to Coschocton, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office says they may be traveling in a silver Nissan Pathfinder with temporary West Virginia plates.

Justice is 5’3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the situation, call 9-1-1.