Deputies search for missing Kanawha County man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing man from Kanawha County.

According to The AWARE Foundation, deputies are searching for missing John Lucas, 39, of north Charleston.

He was last seen in early March and has been known to stay in the Meadowbrook Drive area off Greenbrier Street in north Charleston.

He has brown hair with green eyes, is about 5’8″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

His clothing description is unknown and family members say it is out of character for John to be out of touch for so long.

Call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 if you have any information on his whereabouts.