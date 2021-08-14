Deputies search for missing West Virginia woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to troopers, Alexis Ridenour, 21, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 11, by her mother.

Ms. Ridenour is a 21 year old, white, female with strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes. She is 5’1″ tall, weighs 106 pounds, and has a tattoo on her right thigh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts this week should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. You can also email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook or anonymously send us information through our www.kanawhasheriff.us.