September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Deputies search for missing West Virginia woman

(Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to troopers, Alexis Ridenour, 21, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 11, by her mother.

Ridenour is a white female with strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes. She is 5’1″ and weighs 106 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts this week should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. You can also email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook or anonymously send us information through our www.kanawhasheriff.us.

