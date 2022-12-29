UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business is not yet known.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.