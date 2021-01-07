Deputies searching for 3 missing local kids

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Deputies need your help searching for three missing kids from our region.

According to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 15-year-old Nathan Perkins, 16-year-old Dillion Wright and 16-year-old Ozzy Huffman were last seen at 9 a.m. in Pomeroy.

  • Nathan Perkins, 15
  • Dillion Wright, 16
  • Ozzy Huffman, 16

If you have any information, please call 911, the Prosecutors Office at 740-444-7624, or the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3317.

