KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Cross Lanes on Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. along the 4700 block of Washington Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 69-year-old man, was found lying on the ground after being struck by a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle crossed the center line and eastbound lanes, then went off the road and hit the victim as he was pruning a tree in the roadway.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

The fleeing vehicle was identified as a dark blue Toyota Scion that was traveling westbound prior to the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is now at home recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.