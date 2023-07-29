SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a party in Portsmouth on Saturday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for Aden Michael Alexander Greene from Portsmouth in connection to the murder of Nathaniel Chase Mcquinley, 20, from Wheelersburg.

The incident was reported around 1:00 a.m. along the 200 block of Aaron Road. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, Mcquinley was located and received emergency treatment. However, those efforts were unsuccessful.

Greene is described as being 5 foot 9 and 128 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. The Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous at this time and should not be approached if located.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) was contacted for assistance on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 740-351-1091.

Additionally, a list of people at the party has been compiled, and those individuals are also asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department with any information.