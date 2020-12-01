Deputies seek help identifying man involved in gas station robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, WOWK (WOWK) — Deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station in Wheelersburg, Ohio last night.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened at Clarks Pump N Shop gas station located on Center Street around 10:34 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Donini says the clerk of the shop described the robber as a man wearing a hoodie and a mask. According to the clerk, the man picked up a pack of gum, took it to the counter and paid for it. When the clerk went to close the register, the man a pack of gum and took it to the counter.

Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen leaving in a vehicle traveling west bound on Ohio River Road towards State Route 140.

This is still an on-going investigation and anyone with information on the identity of this male should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) -351-1091.