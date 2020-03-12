Deputy taken to the hospital after crash in patrol cruiser

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – A patrol cruiser was struck by a vehicle causing a deputy to go to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Brain Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 60 and Campbells Creek Drive.

A white Nissan Versa pulled onto Campbells Creek Drive attempting to make a right turn when it pulled out in front of the cruiser.

Corporal S. M. Adams sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The crash was witnessed by another driver who was behind Cpl. Adams’ cruiser when it occurred.

