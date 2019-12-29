Despite late effort, Buckeyes fall to Clemson, 29-23, in Fiesta Bowl

Despite a drive late in the game, a Justin Fields interception ended the Buckeyes 2019 season as OSU fell to Clemson, 29-23.

Brutal way for a great game to end. Clemson wins it 29-23 — Audrey Hasson (@AudreyNBC4) December 29, 2019

And just like that Ohio State’s perfect record and season is done. pic.twitter.com/RcBHgOWeCQ — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

That'll do it. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

This is what championship teams are made of. Is Ohio State one of them? We will find out soon. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) December 29, 2019

That’s actually not the worst. Better than losing the game on a field goal and not getting the ball back. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) December 29, 2019

Incredible drive from Clemson. Earned every yard. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

A stop probably wins it. And thankfully, Clemson’s kicker isn’t amazing if it comes to that. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) December 29, 2019

A pick negated by a Clemson flag. Mistake=mistake. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

How we feeling Buckeye nation? pic.twitter.com/PP1BjYMq06 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Good game, eh? — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Biggest play of the game: On 4th and 2, Justin Fields hits Chris Olave for the 23-yard TD and the #Buckeyes retake the lead. 23-21 OSU — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Fields connects with Olave & the #Buckeye offense scores for the first time in the 2nd half! #OhioState leads 23-21 — Audrey Hasson (@AudreyNBC4) December 29, 2019

Let's see if this will withstand a replay…. (he says while laughing) — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Please score a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/4BD0wpD9NQ — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) December 29, 2019

Put the 4's up folks — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Baron Browning comes up with the huge sack. Ohio State's defense halts whatever momentum Clemson had off that turnover #Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Ohio State will win 30-24.

Mark it down! #FiestaBowl #CLEMvsOSU — Dave Mazza (@DaveNBC4) December 29, 2019

After that interception the only sound in Eddie George’s Grille was from the TVs….@nbc4i #OSU pic.twitter.com/C7YKwOcYhf — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) December 29, 2019

Fields' 2nd pick of the season sets up Clemson near midfield, trying to grab a two score lead. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Just the 2nd interception of the season for Fields — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Ohio State just outside the 50 with 4:47 left in the 3rd Q. Seems like as good a time as any to break Clemson's 21 unanswered point momentum — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Update: It does not. Still no turnovers in this game https://t.co/ETXBGYn5vZ — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

TD for now… We'll see if it stands #FiestaBowl — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Bring back NCAA football if only for the mascot game pic.twitter.com/kM39j3T7iW — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

"A Tale of Two Penalties."

The story of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

53-yard TD for Clemson and just like that the Tigers have their first lead of the game #Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Clemson leads. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

The Ohio State University’s J.K. Dobbins left the field for the locker room with an apparent ankle injury, but returned later in the third quarter.

Dobbins trots back out to the field. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

They laid those penalty flags down like a flower at a funeral. Also BIG time mistake by the Buckeyes' special teams unit — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

This game is slowly becoming a defensive/field position battle — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Clemson WR Justyn Ross goes down with a right shoulder injury. He's getting looked at on the sideline. These teams can't catch a break #FiestaBowl — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Master Teague is about to be a busy man. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Dobbins comes up limping on that ankle… pic.twitter.com/Gp126CCDuv — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers take the field for the 2nd half. Ohio State leads Clemson 16-14 #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Jc2aakXX4l — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

The Best Damn Band in the Land did their thing #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/G9el99YWgI — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Ohio State 16 – Clemson 14 at the half. #CFPlayoff #OSUvsCLEM — Audrey Hasson (@AudreyNBC4) December 29, 2019

OSU goes to the half with the lead, but Clemson has the momentum. 16-14 #Buckeyes at the break. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Lawrence leaves jaws on the floor as he outruns the defense for the Clemson TD. Tigers have grabbed the momentum back and now trail 16-14 — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Dobbins had 141 yards in the 1st quarter. He has one yard in the 2nd Q with 2 minutes left in the half #Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Etienne gets Clemson with the board with a ridiculous run. Fans have not stopped boo'ing since the targeting call. 16-7 OSU. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Clemson’s on the board. Getting interesting now. 16-7 #Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Wade called for targeting. A Significant development. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Oh boy. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Ryan Day is calling an amazing game on offense — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) December 29, 2019

Ohio State has 3 trips inside the redzone but NO touchdowns. Could come back to bite them later on — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

It's 16-0. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Congrats to @Jkdobbins22 on breaking the @OhioStateFB single season rushing record!! Now let’s get this win and the Natty!! #GoBucks — Eddie George (@EddieGeorge2727) December 29, 2019

By the beginning of the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, Dobbins added 144 rushing yard, surpassing Eddie George on the all-time OSU single-season rushing record.

When Dobbins runs for 100+ yards, OSU is 18-0. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

It's 13-0. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

UPDATE: It's not 17-0. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

It's 17-0. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Dobbins averages 140 yards a game. He's already passed that with 141 in the 1st quarter😱 #Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

J.K. Dobbins has 141 yards. We're in the 1st quarter…. #FiestaBowl — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

JK. KO. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

HEEEE GONE‼️ — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 29, 2019

Eddie George’s Grille 27 is PACKED and EXCITED Clemson just missed that field goal attempt #OSUvsCLEM @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ORIn5dYbB6 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) December 29, 2019

I like this! 3-0 Buckeyes after the first two drives of the game. #OSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/xkP35j6j9N — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) December 29, 2019

Clemson didn’t score first. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Early in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, OSU’s Garrett Wilson looked like Superman, taking to the air for a catch that put the Buckeyes in position for the first score of the game.

Buckeyes vs. Burrow would be amazing theatre. Let’s see if we get it. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Guess we’re gonna play this game now. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney grew up an Alabama fan, when crowning a champion in college football was all about polls and bowls and the best teams often never got a chance to settle it on the field.

“It’d be pretty cool to go back in time and take some of those teams, get the top four, and kind of do the playoff,” Swinney said Friday during the final Fiesta Bowl news conference with Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “And that’s what we have. We have a really cool setup in college football.”

With the College Football Playoff, national champions are now undisputed. More often than not the title game has produced intrigue and thrills. What the playoff has lacked in its first five years is drama on semifinal day. Only two of the 10 semifinals have been one-score games. Average margin: 21 points.

The Fiesta Bowl has a chance to buck the trend. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) faces Swinney’s third-seeded, defending national champion Tigers (13-0) on Saturday night in a rare CFP semifinal that feels a like it could be a championship game.

Clemson has won 28 straight games, the nation’s longest current streak. The Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in points allowed and No. 4 in points scored. Ohio State has won 19 straight games, second only to Clemson. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the nation in scoring and No. 3 in points allowed. The winner advances to the national title game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans to face either No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma.

“When you look at the guys on both sides of the ball on both teams, you’ve got a lot of NFL players who will be playing for a long time,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “It will be fun to see those guys playing against each other and competing. But you talk about a collection of power, speed, strength, you kind of look on both sides. It’s there.

“Clemson, they’re strong, they’re powerful, they’re tough. They’re fast. They have speed. We have speed. They have a really good quarterback. We have a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back; we have a really good running back. It goes back and forth. It will be fun to watch.”

Of course, Swinney loves the playoff. Clemson is making its fifth straight appearance as Atlantic Coast Conference champion. The Tigers have played in three CFP championship games and won two of the last three titles. They have nudged Alabama to the side and now stand with the Crimson Tide as college football’s gold standard.

Ohio State has been just below that tier of two. The Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff in 2014, making a run from the fourth seed, but have made only one appearance since.

It did not go well. Clemson beat Ohio State 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, maybe the low point in what has been one of the great runs in the history of the storied program. In the last nine years under coach Urban Meyer and Day, the Buckeyes are 96-9 with four Big Ten titles.

“I know that we’re always in the conversation year in and year out, and have been since (the playoff) started,” Day said. “Some of the things that have happened in the past have nothing to do with this team, with this coaching staff.”

Day’s first season as Meyer’s replacement has unleashed a different kind of Ohio State offense, featuring a different kind of Ohio State quarterback.

Justin Fields arrived as a transfer from Georgia with all the best talents of recent Ohio State quarterbacks rolled into one 6-foot-3, 225-pound package. Fields, a former five-star recruit, can sling it like Dwayne Haskins and run it like J.T. Barrett — except he might be better at both.

Fields, who has been nursing a sore left knee, has 40 touchdown passes, 10 touchdown runs and has thrown just one interception.

“Big arm. Able to hit his holes. Sit it in the pocket. Taking whatever needs to be done,” Clemson safety Tanner Muse said. “He’s a very strong guy. And then his legs. I think his legs are what make him an elite player.”

On the other side, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Georgia native like Fields, already has a national championship on his resume. Last year, he became the first freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a title.

“Unbelievable player,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said. “You can’t say enough good things about him. You guys see him sitting back there and making throws all over the field. He’s also able to extend the play, when he gets out of the pocket and finds some open guys.”

For as good as the Buckeyes and Tigers have been this season, both have tried to position themselves as disrespected underdogs.

The Buckeyes are quick to point out they weren’t picked to win the Big Ten and they will come into the game with the better seed but about a 2-point underdog.

Swinney has complained all year that Clemson was not getting the usual respect granted to a defending national champion. He made sure to point out to his team that it was the first since 1966 to start to the season No. 1 in the AP poll, win all of its games, and finish No. 3.

Nobody is really buying any of it. For the first time in the College Football Playoff, a semifinal features a matchup of superpowers.

“It is a national championship game,” Swinney said, “because if we don’t win it, we ain’t going to the national championship game.”