Despite national decrease, Tri-state still fighting food insecurity

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — According to the United State Department of Agriculture, the prevalence of food insecurity is down for the first time since 2007. However, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky all rank above the national average when it comes to food security.

The USDA released the 2018 report on food security Wednesday. Food security is defined as the access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.

While most United States households have consistent, dependable access to food, access for some is limited by a lack of money and or other resources. Last year, 37.2 million people lived in food-insecure households.

According to the study, 9.5 million adults lived in households with very low food security. Moreover, 6 million children lived in food-insecure households in which children, along with adults, were food insecure, while 540,000 children lived in households in which one or more child experienced very low food security.

