Despite pandemic, West Virginia State Fair will go on

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “The show must go on,” is the old saying. This will be true for this year’s West Virginia State Fair.

Like many summer events, it was in danger of being canceled over COVID-19 concerns, but the fair’s board of directors has voted to move full-steam ahead.

“The fair is so meaningful and so meaningful to so many. And I especially encourage all of you that don’t know, all the fabulous things that go on at the fair, to go,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

Guidelines aren’t yet finalized yet. There are likely to be recommendations about fair goers wearing masks and distancing themselves from others as best you can in a crowd.

“We are so proud of you West Virginia but want to make sure that we are all safe, and we protect each other and we protect our great state as this goes forth,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Justice also said there will likely be another stimulus package from Congress and the White House. Many do not want it to contain the extra $600 dollars per week in unemployment benefits, because it has discouraged many small business workers from going back to their jobs.

It runs out July 31, so it cannot be continued at that level, I can assure you. It cannot, it should not, and I don’t think it will be. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV

Also today, state workers can start coming back to their offices today. However, when they return is at the discretion of the cabinet secretary or department head supervising them.

“In another development, the Governor now says more than 9,000 jail and prison inmates have been tested in West Virginia for COVID-19, but there are only nine active cases.” — Mark Curtis, 13 Chief Political Reporter.

