Detroit man arrested after large fentanyl drug bust in Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Detroit man was arrested after a drug task force seized more than approximately one kilo of pressed fentanyl in Boyd County, Kentucky on Saturday evening.

(Courtesy: Appalachia HIDTA)

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, members of the Ashland Police Field Operations Division, and the Kentucky State Police K-9 Unit obtained a warrant at a home in Boyd County, seizing approximately one kilo of pressed fentanyl, a gun, a substantial amount of cash, and other paraphernalia — one of the largest amounts of fentanyl seized in Boyd County history.

Law force enforcement agencies worked together by running surveillance and conducting undercover operations. The investigation ended with the arrest of Johnnie Lee Hampton, 38, of Detroit, Michigan.

Officials say charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substance Greater than or Equal, 28 grams of Fentanyl, a Class B felony. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.