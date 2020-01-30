Detroit man connected to Huntington bar shooting has been federally indicted

Huntington, W. Va. (WOWK) U.S Attorney Mike Stuart was joined by federal, state, and local officials at the Sidney Christie Federal Building in Huntington Wednesday, as he announced the shooting that happened on New Year’s Day at the Kulture Hookah Bar is still under investigation, and there is now a federal indictment out for Kymonie Davis



“. . . also known as “Money”, a puller involved in the shooting, has been indicted on one count as a Felon in Possession in Ammunition,” said Stuart.



Huntington’s Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the shooting was the result of a fight between two individuals at the Kulture Hookah Bar, and they have have interviewed two dozen witnesses, including the victims. Cornwell also said nine search warrants have been executed in the investigation.

Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers said Davis also faces charges at the state level. Fourteen felony counts: seven counts of malicious wounding and seven counts of wanton endangerment locally.



Stuart said Davis is currently a fugitive at large on the run from justice and is considered armed and dangerous. He is urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.



“Earlier this month Davis was named Detroit’s Most Wanted. Not on a list of Detroit’s Most Wanted. He was named Detroit’s Most Wanted,” said Stuart.



He also said residents shouldn’t be scared to go into town, because violent crimes in Huntington from 2018 to 2019 decreased by 24 percent, and there was a 71 percent reduction in murder, and a 52 percent decrease in robbery.



Huntington Mayor Steve Williams added that Huntington is, “ the most dynamic safe city in a 100 mile region”.



He also said after the events at the Kulture Hookah Bar on New’s Day, the city is making sure, “that individuals running an honest, responsible, law abiding enterprise are able to do business downtown, but the fly by night operations we are going to make it awfully difficult for them,” said Williams.



He also said on January 4th the city was able to create foot patrols downtown. He said it had been planned as early as August, and didn’t go into effect due to what happened on New Year’s Day. He said as a result of it they Huntington Police Department has been able to double the coverage in the downtown area.



But. . . before the announcement ended, Stuart had some closing remarks for Davis



“But rest assured Mr. Davis, you need to turn yourself in,” said Stuart.



He also said thankfully nobody was killed at the shooting at Kulture Hookah Bar, and all seven victims who were sent to the hospital have been released.

