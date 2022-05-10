UPDATE (12:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 10): The house is a total loss according to crews on the scene.

The Milton Fire Department and Cabell County officials are on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

MILTON, WV (WOWK)– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Milton. Cabell dispatch says the call came in at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 10.

The fire is reported to be on the 9400 block of Cooper Ridge Road in Milton, West Virginia.

Injuries are currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more becomes available.