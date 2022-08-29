UPDATE (3:26 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29): One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington on Monday afternoon.

Huntington PD says that one person is in custody after shots were fired on Buffington Ave. Officers said they heard gunshots in the area before the suspect was detained.

At this time, police say that there is no immediate threat to the public, but there is still a police presence in the area.

This case remains under investigation.

UPDATE (2:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29): The lockdown at Guyandotte Elementary School has been lifted.

There is still no word regarding the police presence in the area.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County Elementary School is on lockdown as of 1:30 p.m. Monday while a heavy police presence is visible nearby.

First responders are on the scene of some sort of incident on Buffington Street near 9th Avenue in Huntington. Placing Guyandotte Elementary School on lockdown, according to Jedd Flowers a spokesperson for Cabell County Schools.

Crews on the scene and Cabell County Disptacthers cannot say at the time what is going on. The call for emergency crews came shortly before 1 p.m.

13 News is working to get more information about the incident.