DeWine mulls closing bars, restaurants amid spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering closing bars and restaurants as the state fights the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he is considering closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said he is looking into the possibility.

“We started off last week closing the schools,” DeWine said. “We’ve reduced the number of people gathered together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

These are tough decisions. We're inconveniencing people and making people's lives change – but we've got to save lives. Everything we're doing is to save lives. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady https://t.co/Wi1USTnpbw — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health announced 36 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Sunday, up 10 from Saturday’s numbers. There are also 350 people under investigation, up from 264 Saturday.

DeWine is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday at 3 p.m., which you can watch here on NBC 4.