DeWine: Ohio ‘fully intends to have school in the fall’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine says the state of Ohio plans to reopen schools in the fall.
DeWine outlined what his administrations and the Ohio Department of Education have decided so far:
- intent to reopen in the fall
- local school boards will set start dates
- state is working on broad outline of health guidelines
The governor elaborated on conversations he has had with educators saying Ohio’s schools are diverse and the guidelines from the state will be broad so each district can adapt them to their individual needs.
He also added that schools should have a backup plan in case a spike in COVID-19 cases happens.
The governor closed K-12 schools across the state in mid March initially for three weeks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That date was later extended to May 1, and then, for the remainder of the school year.